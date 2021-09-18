SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Jacob Steven Leach purchased 50,000 shares of SenesTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SenesTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 42,780 shares in the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNES stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 69,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.59. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,785.31% and a negative return on equity of 81.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

