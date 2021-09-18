Sentinel Price Tops $0.0475 on Major Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $222.36 million and approximately $363,174.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

DVPN is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,334,360,245 coins and its circulating supply is 4,680,403,311 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

