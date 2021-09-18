Sentivate (SNTVT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $506,014.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Sentivate has a market cap of $22.29 million and approximately $506,014.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

