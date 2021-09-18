Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Up 58.4% in August

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the August 15th total of 97,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SERA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.30. 476,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,474. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49. Sera Prognostics has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($2.99). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SERA shares. William Blair started coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.