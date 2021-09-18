Serum (SRM) Price Tops $10.38 on Major Exchanges

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $10.38 or 0.00021403 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $518.77 million and $630.30 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00059789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00134278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00046816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

