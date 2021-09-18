ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on SFBS shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $74.83.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

