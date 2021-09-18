Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Short Interest Update

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Severn Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,552. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. Severn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Severn Bancorp alerts:

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Severn Bancorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,215,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 62,719 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Severn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Severn Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Severn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Severn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,841,000. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending, and commercial real estate services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.