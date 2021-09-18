SHIBA INU (SHIB) Market Cap Tops $3.13 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $3.13 billion and approximately $750.48 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00073425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00123407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00174170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,526.42 or 0.07285715 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,430.76 or 1.00059639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.46 or 0.00860427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002685 BTC.

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

