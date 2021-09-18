SHIELD (XSH) Hits Market Cap of $149,117.25

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $149,117.25 and approximately $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,456.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.96 or 0.07181646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.92 or 0.00375429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $630.76 or 0.01301712 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00118756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.77 or 0.00558788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.87 or 0.00492958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.56 or 0.00358169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006281 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.