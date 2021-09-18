ShipChain (SHIP) Market Cap Achieves $450,520.95

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $450,520.95 and approximately $14.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00058646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00130927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013145 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00047032 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

