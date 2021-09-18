Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.11

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.11 and traded as high as $17.58. Shore Bancshares shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 38,774 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $206.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 762.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 59.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 50.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

