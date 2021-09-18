Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF)

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.90 price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Team17 Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSVNF opened at $10.61 on Friday. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

