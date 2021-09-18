Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Grows By 70.0%

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the August 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE AWP opened at $6.53 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 226.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter worth about $66,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter valued at about $79,000.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

