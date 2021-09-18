Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Drops By 33.4%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 939,400 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the August 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ACOR opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.94 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 22.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 68,240 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 101,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

