Short Interest in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Decreases By 35.9%

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Allegion stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.44. 1,796,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.13.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.45.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $395,694.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,078 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,862,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,610,000 after purchasing an additional 36,892 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Allegion by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Allegion by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.