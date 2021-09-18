Short Interest in Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Expands By 59.5%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the August 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALMFF opened at $25.12 on Friday. Altium has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. cut Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Macquarie cut Altium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Altium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Altium Ltd. engages in developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from PCB business for the americas, EMEA, asia pacific and emerging Markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

