Short Interest in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Decreases By 40.5%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Finance Trust stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

AFINP stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $27.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

