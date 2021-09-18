Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Grows By 55.2%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.1 days.

ASMVF stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

