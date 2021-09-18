Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Grows By 55.2%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.1 days.
ASMVF stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.40.
About ASM Pacific Technology
