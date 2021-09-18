Short Interest in Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Increases By 50.0%

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATASY. Societe Generale upgraded Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of ATASY opened at $9.29 on Friday. Atlantia has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

