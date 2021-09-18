Short Interest in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Declines By 37.5%

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 191,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASZ. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NYSE:ASZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 78,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,420. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.