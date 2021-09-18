Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Increases By 63.6%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4064 per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

