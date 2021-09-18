Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Decreases By 55.2%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,886. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

BTI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

