Short Interest in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Drops By 39.4%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the August 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $41,231.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,191.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadwind by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWEN. Roth Capital cut their price target on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

