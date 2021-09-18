Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Expands By 58.0%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the August 15th total of 91,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Caledonia Mining by 58.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Caledonia Mining by 12.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 38.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCL traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $12.48. 150,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,819. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $29.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

