Short Interest in Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Decreases By 34.8%

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

CLNFF opened at $50.21 on Friday. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.72.

Get Calian Group alerts:

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.