Short Interest in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Rises By 72.5%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the August 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CEI opened at $1.69 on Friday. Camber Energy has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Camber Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Camber Energy by 308.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,486,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,122,175 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Camber Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Camber Energy in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

