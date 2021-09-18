Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Rises By 62.3%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,700 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the August 15th total of 330,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of CAPC stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -2.09. Capstone Companies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

