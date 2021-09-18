Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Rises By 62.3%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,700 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the August 15th total of 330,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of CAPC stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -2.09. Capstone Companies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $3.09.
About Capstone Companies
Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.