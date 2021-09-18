Short Interest in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Drops By 40.3%

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the August 15th total of 20,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $2,309,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

CBFV opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.81.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 58.90%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

