Short Interest in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Declines By 39.8%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter worth $98,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter worth $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the second quarter valued at $239,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the second quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III stock remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

