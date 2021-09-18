Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Expands By 70.6%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCM opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. CHS has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

