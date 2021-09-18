Short Interest in Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Rises By 61.4%

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,303,900 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the August 15th total of 7,623,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 260.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CNNWF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 2,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. Cineworld Group has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.77.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cineworld Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

