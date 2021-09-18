Short Interest in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Drops By 38.8%

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 857,400 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the August 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $438.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million.

In other ClearPoint Neuro news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 522.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.