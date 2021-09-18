Short Interest in CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Expands By 71.4%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLS Holdings USA stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. CLS Holdings USA has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.39.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

CLS Holdings USA, Inc engages in the production and retail of cannabis. It intends to build out a processing facility and a grow operation to manufacture product for its retail operation. The company was founded on March 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

