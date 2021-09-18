Short Interest in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Decreases By 34.1%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,810,000 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 72,580,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $11,930,817.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,569,687 shares of company stock worth $1,710,666,618 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.82. Coupang has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CLSA started coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

