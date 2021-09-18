Short Interest in CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Expands By 50.0%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberAgent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

OTCMKTS CYGIY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.11. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. CyberAgent has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.45 and a beta of -0.09.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.