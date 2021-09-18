Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Grows By 73.4%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, an increase of 73.4% from the August 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,054.0 days.

DWMNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Dowa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dowa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Dowa alerts:

OTCMKTS DWMNF opened at $45.50 on Friday. Dowa has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86.

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.