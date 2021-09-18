Short Interest in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Declines By 40.0%

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.3% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 542,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 143,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares during the period. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 21,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,825. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $12.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

