Short Interest in Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Drops By 33.3%

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of EAXR opened at $3.79 on Friday. Ealixir has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.
About Ealixir
