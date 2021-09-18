Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Grows By 62.4%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the August 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 20.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 236,212 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,861,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 29.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 650,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 148,600 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 37.2% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 320,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,993,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,874,000 after buying an additional 53,631 shares in the last quarter.

ETG stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

