Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Declines By 39.0%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the August 15th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ETW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,178. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

