Short Interest in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Rises By 53.4%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the August 15th total of 782,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Lou Basenese sold 45,000 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $82,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 399.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDRA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,923. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

