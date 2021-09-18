Short Interest in Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) Rises By 72.3%

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 501,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Erasca stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. Erasca has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.49). As a group, analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ERAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

