Short Interest in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Grows By 50.1%

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the August 15th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:FNHC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,438. FedNat has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Get FedNat alerts:

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($2.03). FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. Analysts predict that FedNat will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FedNat by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 66,621 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the first quarter valued at $6,575,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at $1,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedNat by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FedNat by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.