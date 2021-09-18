Short Interest in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Grows By 50.1%

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the August 15th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:FNHC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,438. FedNat has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.87.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($2.03). FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. Analysts predict that FedNat will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.
FedNat Company Profile
FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.