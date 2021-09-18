Short Interest in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Increases By 50.3%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the August 15th total of 30,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

FGF traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 16,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,756. FG Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FG Financial Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FG Financial Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FG Financial Group by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

