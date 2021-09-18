Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Drops By 37.0%

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:FFA remained flat at $$20.95 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,785. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 201,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

