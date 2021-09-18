Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Drops By 37.0%

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the August 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:FFA remained flat at $$20.95 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,785. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.