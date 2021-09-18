Short Interest in Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Rises By 71.6%

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,123,200 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the August 15th total of 654,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,604.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Gibson Energy stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.54. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

