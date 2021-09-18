Short Interest in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) Decreases By 38.0%

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSAQ remained flat at $$9.82 on Friday. Global Synergy Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

