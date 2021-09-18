Short Interest in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Decreases By 37.7%

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at about $12,450,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEVU remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Friday. 1,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,819. Gores Holdings VII has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.