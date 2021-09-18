Short Interest in Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Rises By 67.5%

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GKIT stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Greenkraft has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.24.

About Greenkraft

GreenKraft, Incis engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. Its products and services include commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas; conversion of existing vehicles; and alternative fuel engines.

