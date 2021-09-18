Short Interest in Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) Decreases By 38.8%

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the August 15th total of 211,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grove stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Grove as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRVI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.29. 349,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,028. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24. Grove has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $9.37.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

